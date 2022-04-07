WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — The Washington Nationals held their opening day on Thursday, and this season included some tasty new drink and food options at the concessions stands.

Food options from local restaurants like Duke’s Grocery, Hard Times Cafe and Roaming Rooster will be available. Fans with seats in the FIS Champions Club will be able to have upgraded food and beverage options, featuring burgers, dessert stations and signature cocktails. Duke’s Grocery will take over the grilling locations at the FIS Champion Club.

The Nationals focused on bringing more local food from the DMV region to the ballpark this season. Jonathan Stahl, VP of experience and hospitality, says the team spent a lot of the off season trying new foods.



“We feel that being here in D.C., we get people coming in from Virginia, Maryland and the District who don’t necessarily have the option to try some of these small local restaurants, so this gives them a great platform to showcase that food,” said Stahl.

Hard Times Cafe originally opened in Old Town Alexandria in 1980. Roaming Rooster was founded in D.C. in 2015, starting out as a food truck. Now, fans can experience the small-owned restaurants in the stadium.

The park also features new places to eat and drink. The Terra Club, which opened earlier this year, features all-inclusive food and beverages with a private bar serving draft beer and house wine.

Another spot to order food is the BetMGM Sportsbook, where fans can watch and place wagers on games while watching 40 big-screen televisions.

Similar to last year, the Nationals will not accept cash in the ballpark. Fans can skip the concessions line by accessing mobile ordering to avoid long lines.