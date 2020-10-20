Nationally recognized street artists come to DC to create “Get Out The Vote” mural

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Murals for Humanity brought several nationally recognized street artists to the district on Monday, October 19, to create a get out the vote mural at the 14th Street Graffiti Museum.

The artists started on the mural around 11 a.m. and worked throughout the day and evening. The message was important to the artists. One based out of California, Jules Muck (@muckrock), said, “Some people are on the street, going to work and this is the reminder to them on the street level.” DC based artist, Eddie Harris (@eharrisart), added, “If that word doesn’t get out, if we don’t keep pushing and pressing, someone might get left out. Someone who needed to see it might not see it.”

It’s a beautiful day for some empowering art!



The Murals For Humanity Project is in DC this week. Today’s mural at the #14thStGraffitiMuseum is encouraging people to vote. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dCjXWscwsy — Lex Juarez (@lexjuareztv) October 19, 2020

Many of the artists had never met or worked together before meeting at 14th Street Graffiti Museum. Their collaboration and ability to create a piece that was both unique and whole was part of the point. Susana Baker with Murals for Humanity explained, “Unity. Diversity. People that do not know each other but come for the same common ground, and that common ground is to empower each other.”

Baker said the mission of Murals for Humanity is to empower underserved communities through art. “We use the walls of the community as a message branding to talk about the global issues that are affecting our nation,” said Baker.

In today’s day and age, the issue’s are at the polls. Baker said, “Whatever it is (that you want to change), it is in your control. By voting for your local legislative groups as well as senators, judges, congressmen, representatives and president.” New York based artist Lady Pink (@ladypinknyc), said, “Everyone has to get out, do their civic duty. We have our rights, written in the constitution that we have to do this. We have control of our government.”

Each artist was given one letter in the word “vote,” making it their own, and bringing a greater conversation to be had amongst community members. Lady Pink explained, “I have the letter V. I’m doing a collage of different protesters walking around. I’ll be putting up signs with text such as Black Lives Matter, Women’s Rights, Civil Rights, LGBTQ Rights.” Harris, on the other hand, filled his letter with a portrait of Marion Barry, also known as D.C.’s Mayor for Life. “Nothing says vote more than somebody that the people voted for over and over again,” said Harris.

Whatever the mural means to the artist or the person viewing it, the artists hope the reminder sticks. “If we can use our art to send a positive message of influence, then I think it’s the most important thing art can do,” said Muck.