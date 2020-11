WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The National Zoo has welcomed 34 new chicks to it’s Bird House from 11 different species of birds. The zoo tweeted out the news on Tuesday, hoping to bring smiles on Election Day.

🦩🥚 A happy and hopeful story for this Tuesday. Over the summer, our Bird House team welcomed 34 chicks—including 2 flamingos, which were hand-raised by keepers. Today, they are doing great and have reunited with their flock! ❤️ STORY: https://t.co/U1hg3s5geU. #WeSaveSpecies pic.twitter.com/L5SdROd6Z6 — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) November 3, 2020

Among the new chicks are two flamingos who were born over the summer, and nursed by zoo staff until they were ready to join the flock.

