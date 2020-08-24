National Zoo shares update on giant panda cub

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — After months of waiting, Mei Xiang has given birth to a giant panda cub.
Many people had been keeping close watch on The National Zoo’s panda cam, waiting for Mei Xiang to give birth. The zoo says the panda cub arrived at 6:35 p.m. Friday, August 21.
Mei Xiang will now care for her newborn in the nursery staff at the zoo made to recreate the small space giant panda’s would typically give birth in. The zoo says its keepers will be watching for Mei Xiang to nurse and cradle her cub to keep him/her warm. They’ll also be keeping an ear out for loud squeals, signs the zoo says show the cub is healthy.
You can check in on Mei Xiang and her cub by watching the live panda cam here.
