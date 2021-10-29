National Zoo a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine and booster site

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Smithsonian National Zoo is now on the list of pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites in the District. A partnership with D.C. Health provides the opportunity to get a vaccine dose or booster shot at the zoo on Oct. 29 and Nov. 5.

The zoo’s vaccination site will be open both days from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. according to D.C. Health. It will be held in the Visitor Center Auditorium on Oct. 29 and on Olmstead Walk on Nov. 5. All three vaccines will be available for people over the age of 12.

There is no appointment required, but if you plan on getting a booster shot, you will need to show your vaccination card and personal I.D. card.

For a full list of vaccination sites in the District, visit coronavirus.dc.gov.