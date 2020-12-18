National Park Services temporarily closes Washington Monument

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Beginning on Friday, December 18, the Washington Monument will be temporarily closed to visitors due to a reduction in staff as a result of potential COVID-19 exposure.

The National Park Services announced the news Friday afternoon.

“NPS is working to staff the Washington Monument at the appropriate levels to maintain the safety of its operations for visitors and employees,” NPS said in a statement. “We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health in following CDC and local public health guidance as we monitor and respond to developments relating to COVID-19.”

The monument reopened October 1 and has been following COVID-19 safety protocols that include requiring face coverings for anyone inside the monument, physical distancing in public areas, minimal contact between staff and visitors, along with an extra mid-day cleaning of the monument.