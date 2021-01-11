National Park Service suspends Monument tours due to “credible threats”

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On Monday, the National Park Service (NPS) announced it is suspending tours of the Washington Monument through January 24 due to what they’re calling “credible threats” to visitors and park resources.

NPS said on their website, “groups involved in the January 6, 2021 riots at the US Capitol continue to threaten to disrupt the 59th presidential inauguration,” leading them to make changes to protect the public and park resources.

NPS said they also may temporarily close public access to roads, parking areas, and restrooms within the National Mall and Memorial Parks if necessary.

