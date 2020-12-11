National Menorah lit on the Ellipse

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The 42nd lighting of the National Menorah went on, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The celebration took place both in-person and online. The menorah sits on the Ellipse at the National Mall, just across from the White House.

The menorah lighting has become one of the most watched celebrations of Hanukkah worldwide. The U.S. Secretary of Interior, David Bernhardt, joined the crowd on the Ellipse and spoke just before the lighting. He said, “The light of this menorah that will stand as a daily reminder for the miracle of Hanukkah and the spirit of religious freedom, I wish you a happy Hanukkah on behalf of the President of the United States, Vice President Pence, The Department of the Interior and the Administration.”

Those in attendance were able to take home pre-packages latkes after the ceremony.