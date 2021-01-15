National Mall closes until after Inauguration Day

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The National Park Service announced Friday that the National Mall will be closed to anyone without a permit from 11 a.m. Friday until Thursday, January 21, the day after the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

The National Park Service said the closure was made at the request of the U.S. Secret Service.

The park service said only presidential inauguration activities and permitted First Amendment activities in designated locations will be allowed inside the enclosed areas.

Areas near the U.S. Navy Memorial and John Marshall Park have been designated as demonstration areas for those holding permits for First Amendment activities.

“Working together, the National Park Service, mayor’s office, the Metropolitan Police Department, United States Secret Service and all of our local and federal law enforcement and public safety partners, have developed a plan to ensure for the safety of our Nation’s capital, city residents and monuments and memorials on the National Mall,” said Jeff Reinbold, superintendent of National Mall and Memorial Parks.

Areas closed to public use are:

Constitution Ave, NW from Rock Creek Parkway, NW to 17th Street NW, to include the adjacent sidewalks

17th Street , NW to H Street, NW, to include the adjacent sidewalks

H Street, NW to 15th Street, NW, to include adjacent sidewalks

15th Street, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to include adjacent sidewalks

Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, from 15th Street, NW to 3rd Street, SW, and adjacent sidewalks (except for designated areas for First Amendment activities to be overseen by the National Park Service and U.S. Park Police)

3rd Street, SW, from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, to Independence Avenue, SW, and adjacent sidewalks

Independence Avenue, SW, from 3rd Street, SW, to Ohio Drive, SW, and adjacent sidewalks

Ohio Drive, SW, to Rock Creek Parkway, NW, and adjacent sidewalks

Roadways and further areas closed by the NPS are:

East and West Potomac Parks including Hains Point, all memorials and NPS areas contained within;

On and off ramps to Potomac Park, from I-395 N and I-395;

Lincoln Memorial Circle including all adjacent sidewalks and roadways;

Memorial Bridge, from Washington Boulevard to Lincoln Memorial Circle, including all adjacent sidewalks; and

The White House Complex, all of Lafayette Park and the White House sidewalk, the Ellipse, First Division Park, and Sherman Park.

For text updates from the DC government on on public safety, street closures and transit updates text INAUG2021 to 888-777.