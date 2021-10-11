National Gallery of Art announces Ice Rink reopening dates

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The National Gallery of Art’s Ice Rink at the Sculpture Garden will reopen for the 2021-2022 season on November 19.

The ice skating rink will be open until March 6, 2022, weather permitting. Residents and tourists will be able to enjoy the venue seven days a week, with Sunday through Thursday hours from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday hours from 11:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m.

It will cost $10 for two 45-minute sessions for adults and children over the age of 13, and $9 for skaters over the age of 60, children 12 and under, military service members and students with a valid school I.D.

The National Gallery of Art notes that CD guidelines will be monitored and followed regarding COVID-19 and skates will be sanitized after each use. Masks will not be required on the ice rink but will be required in the Pavilion Cafe.