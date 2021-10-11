National Gallery of Art announces Ice Rink reopening dates

Washington-DC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cyclists ride past the National Museum of Art in Washington, Thursday, April 17, 2014. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The National Gallery of Art’s Ice Rink at the Sculpture Garden will reopen for the 2021-2022 season on November 19.

The ice skating rink will be open until March 6, 2022, weather permitting. Residents and tourists will be able to enjoy the venue seven days a week, with Sunday through Thursday hours from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday hours from 11:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m.

It will cost $10 for two 45-minute sessions for adults and children over the age of 13, and $9 for skaters over the age of 60, children 12 and under, military service members and students with a valid school I.D.

The National Gallery of Art notes that CD guidelines will be monitored and followed regarding COVID-19 and skates will be sanitized after each use. Masks will not be required on the ice rink but will be required in the Pavilion Cafe.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Meet the Team

Anna Wiernicki

Alexandra Limon

Morgan Wright

Raquel Martin

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories