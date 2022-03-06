WASHINGTON (WDVM) — March is honored as a National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.

The month is used to bring awareness about the inclusion of people with developmental disabilities in the community, starting from home.

According to the latest census data, roughly three million children with a disability in the united states, and for parents, with children with disabilities, it can sometimes come as a struggle without the proper resources.

Early intervention and constant communication are some of the many keys to properly navigating raising children with developmental disabilities.

“Your child is learning and growing. Give them opportunities to put their newfound skills into practice because that’s what they always want to feel that they can contribute to in the family, Parenting Strategist and Consultant Carol Muleta explained.” “They can contribute in school that they have something to offer.”

Children with disabilities also make up 4.3% of the under 18 population.