National defense bill aims to ban military action against protestors

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As nationwide protests continue over racial injustice, Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) held a press conference to discuss his latest efforts on his national defense bill.

Kaine’s national defense bill is being considered on the senate floor this week, which will ban the use of military force against peaceful protesters. Kaine also touched on the recent allegations about Russia secretly offering Afghan militants bounties to kill American troops.

Kaine said, “The President indicated that he wanted to use the military against protesters and got troops from Fort Bragg to come to the D.C area to be barracks at Fort Belvoir. They also issued bayonets that could be used against protesters, so when I saw that happening I immediately filed the amendment to black use of the military against protesters.”

Kaine said he’s proud that both Democrats and Republicans stood up and agreed this is not what should be done with our military.

