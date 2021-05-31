National Day of Solidarity Against AAPI Hate rally held in D.C.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Monday, D.C. led more than 20 cities nationwide in a historic rally on the National Mall for Solidarity against Asian hate.

Hundreds of people came to the National Mall to amplify their voices against anti-Asian violence and demand for equity, inclusion and justice.

Tom Fong, the DMV ambassador of the Chinese American Heritage Foundation, said the event was set to “bring together Americans from all corners of our country to stop Asian hate.”

The event started out with entertainment to cap off Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage month and honor Americans who died while serving our country. Many notable speakers came from across the nation to speak at the event, including:

Perry Young, actor and musician known for his role as “Father Jun” in HBO Max’s Bruce Lee Series, “Warrior”

Gina Abercrombie Winstanley, U.S. State Department, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Office, former Ambassador to Malta

KHA, former pop soul singer, songwriter and DC native

Lee Wong, West Chester Township Trustee President, U.S. Army Veteran

Regina Aquino, first Filipino American actress to win a Helen Hayes Award

Natalie Randolph, director of equity, justice and community at Sidwell Friends School.

A speaker opened the event, stating, “Share what you witness today, this historic moment. When everyone here regardless of race, religion, color and creed stood together in solidarity and spoke up against hate. Because today we rally, and tomorrow, you can help us change the world.”

To learn more about Solidarity Against AAPI Hate (SAAH), click here.