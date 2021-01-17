National Cherry Blossom Festival searching for local artists

Through a partnership with amazon, the national cherry blossom festival is aiming to feature 25 oversized cherry blossom sculptures, painted by local artists.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — The National Cherry Blossom Festival wants to see your creative side, through their new project entitled “Art in Bloom.”

Through a partnership with Amazon, the festival is aiming to feature 25 over-sized cherry blossom sculptures painted by local artists.

Diana Mayhew, President of the National Cherry Blossom Festival, said Art in Bloom is just one of a few new programs this year designed to keep people staying safe and having fun.



“It is a project that will ignite the spirit of spring in D.C., as well as celebrate the visual arts,” said Mayhew. “The fun thing about these art sculptures, they’re sort of concave in the middle. When they’re done, people can sit in them and get their pictures taken.”

The sculptures will be installed beginning on March 20th, the first day of the festival.