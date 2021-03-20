National Cherry Blossom Festival begins in DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — It’s that time of year again: the National Cherry Blossom Festival kicked off in Washington, D.C. on March 20.

“We have worked all year round to come up with different plans and presenting hybrid programming that will be both personal and virtual so you can step into spring. You can enjoy the festival,” said Diana Mayhew, President & CEO of the National Cherry Blossom Festival.

The festival is bringing the cherry blossoms to homes this year. Some of these events include a “Bloom Cam” to watch the trees in real-time, as well as a pink parade from the comfort and safety of your front lawn.

“We’ve invited people in the community to decorate their porches, and we have over 400 people registered right now to do that,” said Mayhew.

For those who want to venture out, the festival has created pop-up experiences throughout the city — such as Instagram-worthy, life-size cherry blossom sculptures created by local artists.

“We have an amazing art installation of 26 giant cherry blossom art sculptures and they’ll be all around the city,” said Mayhew.

However, there is still no word yet if visitors will be allowed to see the trees in person near the Tidal Basin. The National Park Service is still evaluating whether CDC health guidelines will allow for in-person cherry blossom viewing.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival will run until April 11th. You can learn more about the activities on the official website.