WASHINGTON (WDVM) — According to the 2021 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, the suicide rate among veterans in 2019 was 52% higher than non-veteran adults in the U.S.

In an effort to give our veterans the right support, the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Ad Council created a new initiative called “Don’t wait, Reach out” which is a national campaign to prevent veteran suicide.

The “Don’t wait, Reach out” campaign makes it easier for veterans to seek help, by providing resources all in one place.

This in-person and online campaign will be a one-stop-shop. All resources will be available in one place making it more accommodating for veterans.

Residents can get involved by visiting Don’t Wait. Reach out. (va.gov)

“Suicide prevention remains a top priority for VA, with the most significant amount of resources ever appropriated and apportioned to VA suicide prevention,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough. “Suicide is preventable, and everyone has a role to play in saving lives. VA continues to implement its 10-year strategy — as outlined in the 2018 National Strategy for Preventing Veteran Suicide — to end Veteran suicide through a public health approach combining both community-based and clinically-based strategies across prevention, intervention and postvention areas of focus.”

According to the campaign, there will be Information and guidance to assist Veterans with their mental and physical health, finances, education, relationships, housing, and more.

