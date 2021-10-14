National Black Church Initiative releases VACCNEWS paper to members

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The National Black Church Initiative is working to close the gap when it comes to minorities being vaccinated.

The NBCI released their VACCNEWS paper at a press conference at the Mount Zion Baptist Church in the District. The newspaper features testimonies from Black and Hispanic doctors regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

Reverend Anthony Evans, the President of the NBCI said, “We created VACCNEWS to answer every basic question there is about the vaccine. If you can not trust anybody else, can you trust the church? Can you trust your clergy?”

This adds to the NBCI’s effort to lead to trust in the viability and efficacy of all COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers so that Black community members will begin making appointments to get vaccinated.

The NBCI is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino Churches representing 27.7 million members working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing and the environment. The mission of the group is to provide wellness information to their members.