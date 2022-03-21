WASHINGTON (WDVM) — March 22, is National Agriculture Day. To celebrate, the National Mall is filled with educational booths, giveaways and farm equipment.

Along with various ag and environmentally-friendly vendors, residents can learn all about biodiesel in the Clean Fuels Alliance of America’s tent.

For 15 years, the District Department of Public Works and D.C. Water have been adding biodiesel trucks to the city’s fleet. This fuel cuts greenhouse gas emissions by 74 percent, helping the city reach environmental goals. Rick Davis with field operations for Optimus Technologies explained, “It’s just a solution now, and for the drivers, it’s similar (to what they’re used to driving). It’s easy, liquid fuel. It makes sense, and it’s made here in the United States from corn and soybean.”

The National Ag Day celebration will be happening on the National Mall from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday.