Muslim woman files lawsuit after she claims employer denied her right to pray at work

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Council of American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has filed a lawsuit on behalf of a Muslim woman who said she was denied the right to pray by her employer, a McDonald’s franchise.

Diamond Powell began work at a McDonalds franchise located in Baltimore-Washington International (BWI) airport. When Powell started, she was Christian, but later converted to Islam. Powell said it was after she converted that management and other employees harassed her.

“I did ask McDonald’s for permission to take the breaks, but McDonald’s did everything they could do deny me of my pray breaks,” said Powell.

Powell said she prays five times a day, two of her prayers occur during her shift at work. Powell said her prayers last between five to ten minutes.

“I could not pray anymore inside the store after I would not pray in that area,” said Powell.

A staff attorney with the CAIR said what this McDonald’s franchise did was illegal.

In its lawsuit, CAIR wrote in part:

“Powell’s request does not constitute undue hardship upon Defendant or otherwise affect Defendant’s business operations. Other employees took equivalent-in-time breaks for nonreligious reasons that Defendant allowed; and fast food restaurants across the country grant Muslim workers the short prayer breaks Defendant did allow Powell to take.”

“Powell could have continued to work and perform the duties of her job had her request for an accommodation been honored. Defendant did not engage in any interactive or good faith process regarding Powell’s sincerely-held religious beliefs. Instead Defendant refused to provide reasonable religious accommodations.”

“Defendant and its employees subjected Powell to harassment on the basis of her religion, Islam. That harassment was severe and pervasive and created a hostile work environment.”

“When Powell was Christian, Powell did not experience discrimination or harassment. Only when Powell converted to Islam, began wearing the hijab, and submitted religious accommodation requests did she experience discrimination and harassment.”

CAIR is seeking an injunction prohibiting the McDonald’s franchise from discriminating against its employees on the basis of religion, sex or race, and an order to allow accommodation for prayer breaks, payment for economic damages and emotional harm, along with punitive damages and legal costs.

“This McDonald’s franchisee made it clear that Ms. Powell was welcomed when she was Christian and no longer welcomed when she converted to Islam,” said Zanah Ghalawanji, CAIR staff attorney.

WDVM did reach out to McDonald’s. Isaac Green, who is the McDonald’s owner and operator, said in a statement that during Powell’s employment, the franchise organization made several accommodations.

“We pride ourselves on our diverse workforce, and we have policies in place to provide a welcoming workplace and to respect the accommodations employees may need for religious reasons,” said Green in a statement. “While we disagree with the characterizations in the complaint, we are reviewing it and will respond accordingly.”

