WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Protesters have been gathering locally since the news broke that Russia invaded Ukraine.

These people came together outside the Russian Embassy on Thursday, starting in the early morning hours. By mid-morning, the sidewalk was painted with the word “murder.”

A handful of Ukrainian immigrants and allies stood in the rain in solidarity as secret service and D.C. police stood by to make sure it was peaceful.

One man who was there has family currently in Kyiv. He is hoping for the rest of the world to come together and impose the toughest sanctions possible. He also recognized the great freedom he has from being in America — to be able to protest at all.

“Right now, some of the Russian people, as I understand it, tried to go outside, and they are completely blocked. They have blocked their social media so they can not rally right now in Russia against this war. In the U.S. We can freely talk, and this is what we realize,” Sergii Skakun said.

He also asks our local residents and American citizens to reach out to their representatives with concerns to help the people in Ukraine.