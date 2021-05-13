Multiple people shot in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Multiple people were shot Tuesday morning in Southeast D.C., Metropolitan Police say.

Police responded to the shooting around 11:34 a.m. on the 200 block of 37th street SE. They say multiple people were shot, but a number has not been confirmed. The condition of the victims is unknown.

There is nobody in custody in connection with the shooting, police said, and they have not relased a description of the shooter.

This is an active investigation and no further details are available.

This is a developing story. Stay with LocalDVM.com for updates.

