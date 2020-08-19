Multiple organizations file lawsuit against Postmaster General and USPS

DeJoy has released a statement saying they'll put a hold on changes at USPS until after the 2020 election

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Several organizations in Washington, D.C. have filed a lawsuit against the Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, and the United States Postal Service (USPS) for allegedly disrupting the upcoming election.

Common Cause, a nonpartisan and grassroots organization, joined the lawsuit with the Lawyer’s Committee, the National Urban League, and the League of Women Voters. The lawsuit alleges that DeJoy’s actions are implementing President Trump’s stated desire to undercut the delivery of mail ballots which violates the constructional right to vote.

Sylvia Albert, the Director of Voting and Elections with Common Cause said they are suing because everyone has the right to vote. Albert said the right to vote is fundamental and protecting the Post Office is the key to making sure that the voting system works.

“The postal service has extensive experience operating election mail and just in mail having a high volume,” said Albert during a phone interview with Wednesday. “During the holiday season, the postal service processes five hundred million pieces a mail a day. So they know what they are doing. They have experience. They have history. They have a partnership.”

