Multiple homicide investigations, only one arrest made in Southeast

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating three separate homicide cases in Southeast, D.C., Saturday. Only one arrest has been made, with one shooting death took the life of a 20-year-old of Hyattsville, Maryland.

On Sunday, MPD arrested 22-year-old Amard Jefferson of Fort Washington, Md., for murder in the second degree while armed with a gun. 20-year-old Kendall Brown of Hyattsville, Md., was found dead late Saturday afternoon by police on the 3,000-block of Nelson Place in Southeast.

In two other separate events, 20-year-old Juwaun Williams of Southeast, D.C., and 69-year-old James Beckham of Suitland, Md., died in separate shootings. Early Saturday morning, Williams was found suffering from gunshot wounds on the 600-block of 53rd Street SE. Saturday evening, Beckham was found lifeless by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services after suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police are offering up to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible in each homicide case.