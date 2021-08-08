Multiple homicide investigations, only one arrest made in Southeast

Washington-DC

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating three separate homicide cases in Southeast, D.C., Saturday. Only one arrest has been made, with one shooting death took the life of a 20-year-old of Hyattsville, Maryland.

On Sunday, MPD arrested 22-year-old Amard Jefferson of Fort Washington, Md., for murder in the second degree while armed with a gun. 20-year-old Kendall Brown of Hyattsville, Md., was found dead late Saturday afternoon by police on the 3,000-block of Nelson Place in Southeast.

In two other separate events, 20-year-old Juwaun Williams of Southeast, D.C., and 69-year-old James Beckham of Suitland, Md., died in separate shootings. Early Saturday morning, Williams was found suffering from gunshot wounds on the 600-block of 53rd Street SE. Saturday evening, Beckham was found lifeless by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services after suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police are offering up to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible in each homicide case.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Maryland Forecast

More Weather

Meet the Team

Anna Wiernicki

Alexandra Limon

Morgan Wright

Raquel Martin

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories