Multiple government functions to restart in the summer

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The District announced government functions that have been paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be reopening during the summer.

The first phase will restart on June 1. This includes all parking enforcement, towing and fines for vehicles violating parking zones, street sweeping and SWEEP enforcement, and valid vehicle registration and inspection stickers. The beginning of these phases will also bring new fees for a tiered residential parking permit program.

Changes coming to residential parking.



Right now, it's $35.



Starting June 1, increases to $50 for the first vehicle in the household. Second vehicle will be $75. Third vehicle will be $100, and any vehicle after that will be $150.



Seniors (65+) will be $35. — Lex Juarez (@lexjuareztv) April 19, 2021

On July 1, more functions will restart. These include booting vehicles with multiple outstanding tickets, enforcement of valid driver’s license and IDs, and valid medical cannabis card registration. The District will also begin accepting applications for renewing occupational and professional licenses.

There will also be an amnesty program starting for drivers who have outstanding tickets to pay. This will be from June 1 through September 30 and will provide the opportunity to pay outstanding parking, photo enforcement, and minor moving violation tickets without paying the added fees. For more information, click here.