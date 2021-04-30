MPD seek assistance in identification following assault with gun

The car the suspects fled in, image courtesy of MPD.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help following an assault with a gun that took place on Thursday in the 2000 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

Police said that four suspects approached two victims around 7:53 p.m. Two of the suspects had guns and shot at the victims before fleeing in a car. Police said neither victim was injured.

Police are looking for help identifying the individuals as well as their car. The images were caught on nearby cameras.

Police ask that anyone with information or who can identify these suspects should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411.