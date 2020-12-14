MPD search for vehicle after the shooting of a 9-year-old girl

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the report of the shooting of a nine-year-old girl in the 1900 block of 18th Street SE in Anacostia.

Officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle, a black, Infinity with heavily tinted windows last seen fleeing the scene. MPD police say the victim is being treated at a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

During an update posted on MPD’s Twitter page, Chief of Police, Peter Newsham, said, “She was walking with her family member in the street…We have a shooting that occurs near by, it doesn’t look like she was any way involved and now she’s at the hospital. Thankfully we’re getting a report from the hospital that it does not appear to be a life threatening injury, so hopefully she’ll make a full recovery, but like I said, it’s horrible to think that a nine-year-old out here with a family member would get struck by a stray bullet.”

If you have any information on this incident contact the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

