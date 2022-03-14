WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Following a string of shootings committed by the same suspect in D.C. and New York City that has left two dead, the New York Police Department (NYPD) and the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are conducting a joint investigation to locate the man involved. Each of the shootings has targeted homeless people.

Images of the suspect from D.C., courtesy of MPD.

Police said that the most recent shootings happened in New York City early in the morning of March 12. In both of these cases, homeless men were sleeping on the street when they were shot by the suspect.

“From the first incident, the Metropolitan Police has spared no resource in our efforts to identify the suspect behind these cowardly acts. We are committed to sharing every investigative path, clue and piece of evidence with our law enforcement partners to bring this investigation to a swift conclusion and the individual behind these vicious crimes to justice,” Chief Robert Contee said in a release.

Timeline of the shootings

The first shooting happened on March 3 around 4:00 a.m. on New York Avenue, Northeast in D.C. Police arrived in the area after gunshots were heard and found a homeless man who had been shot. The man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The next shooting took place on March 8 around 1:21 a.m. Officers arrived on H Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. The victim, another man, was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The last shooting in D.C. — and the first homicide — took place the next day on March 9. An officer was on New York Avenue, Northeast around 2:54 a.m. when they saw a tent fire. D.C. Fire and EMS responded and put out the fire. A man’s body was discovered, and he was declared dead on the scene. An autopsy revealed that the “cause of death was multiple stab and gunshot wounds.”

The offenses then moved to New York City. On March 12 around 4:30 a.m., a 38-year-old man was shot in the arm while sleeping on the streets. On the same day, around 5:00 p.m., NYPD responded to a 911 call for a man who had been shot in the head and the neck. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said that “witnesses in the area reported hearing gunshots at approximately 6:00 a.m.”