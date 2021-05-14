MPD make arrest regarding missing 2-month-old child

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department has made an arrest in the case of a missing 2-month-old child.

Police first started the investigation on May 7 when they responded to the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast, for a welfare check on an infant. When they arrived, they found the mother who did not know where 2-month-old Kyon Jones was.

Police stated that they have not yet found Kyon’s remains, but they have identified the suspect as 37-year-old Ladonia Boggs and charged her with felony murder. They said that this disappearance was domestic.

