MPD make arrest following homicide

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department announced on Tuesday that they made an arrest following a homicide that took place on January 26, 2021.

36-year-old Jonathan Young of Northeast was arrested and charged with first degree murder while armed.

Police said that they had responded around 2:51 p.m. in January to the 1200 block of Saratoga Avenue Northeast for a reported shooting. Police found a man in a vehicle who had been shot multiple times.

According to police, D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded and could not find any signs of life. The victim, 22-year-old Dewayne Shorter, III, of Temple Hills, Maryland, stayed at the scene until he was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Police said that the shooting took place in the 1300 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast.

Police are still investigating this case. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099 or text the tip anonymously to 50411.