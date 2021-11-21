MPD is looking to identify vehicle involved in assault

Washington-DC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department is looking to identify a vehicle in reference to an assault that occurred Saturday afternoon on 3rd street, northwest in Washington, D.C.

At approximately 3:04 pm, the suspects were in a gray, 4-door Sedan with unknown tags and approached the victim. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot at the victim. The victim sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Additional information on the suspects and victims has not yet been released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Meet the Team

Anna Wiernicki

Alexandra Limon

Morgan Wright

Raquel Martin

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories