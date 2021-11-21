MPD is looking to identify vehicle involved in assault

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department is looking to identify a vehicle in reference to an assault that occurred Saturday afternoon on 3rd street, northwest in Washington, D.C.

At approximately 3:04 pm, the suspects were in a gray, 4-door Sedan with unknown tags and approached the victim. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot at the victim. The victim sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Additional information on the suspects and victims has not yet been released.