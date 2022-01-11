MPD investigates homicide in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — At around 8:52 p.m. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) responded to the reports of gunshots in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest.

When MPD arrived, they said they found a male victim in a car at 13th and Irving Street NW with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services, where he was later pronounced dead.

The decedent’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099.