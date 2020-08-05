MPD honors 34th anniversary of officer’s death

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department is honoring the life of Officer Kevin Welsh. 34 years ago, on August 4th, Officer Walsh died trying to rescue a civilian.

MPD says Officer Welsh jumped into the Anacostia River to save someone who had jumped off a bridge. Welsh did not survive.

The police department says he will never be forgotten, honored for his bravery and courage.

