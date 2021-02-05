MPD: DC officers opened fire on armed robbery suspect Friday morning

FILE – In this March 23, 2020, file photo a Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police vehicle is parked on the other side of a tape police line along the Tidal Basin as cherry blossoms cover the trees, in Washington. The nation’s capital, like most of the nation itself, is largely shuttered. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — DC’s Metropolitan Police Department said two officers opened fire on an armed robbery suspect in northwest DC early Friday morning. The suspect was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say two uniformed police officers responded to 2nd Street and Rhode Island Avenue around 2:30 a.m., where a victim was pistol-whipped and robbed at gunpoint. Police say the suspect, Antonio Garnes, 58, was found shortly after on the 200 block of Florida Avenue.

BB gun recovered by MPD from Garnes

Police say the Garnes, who was armed, refused to comply with the officers commands. Both officers then opened fire on Garnes, striking him an unknown number of times. Garnes was given first-aid by the officers until he was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Garnes’ firearm, a BB gun, was recovered by police.

Garnes was arrested and charged with armed Robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a BB gun.

Agents from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Internal Affairs Bureau are investigating the shooting.