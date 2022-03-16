MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Wednesday afternoon DC Police Department held a press conference asking for the public’s help in solving 2 recent homicide cases.

The first man police are looking for is 27-year-old Jarrell David Harris who they say killed a 42-year-old male with his two children on March 4, 2300 block of 18th Street Northeast.

Police also say a man caught on surveillance video is wanted for stabbing a man to death on March 14th in the 1900 block of 9th Street, Northwest.

Police ask anyone with information about either of these cases to call or text their anonymous tip line at 50411. The department also is currently offering a reward of up to $25,000.