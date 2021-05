WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department has arrested and charged Shayla Pratt for assault with a dangerous weapon that took place on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in the Unit Block of M Street, Northeast.

According to officials, Pratt approached the victim and struck them with a glass bottle around 2:45 pm. Officials were able to apprehend Pratt and the victim was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.