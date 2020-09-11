Most rain since 1950: DC recovers from historic flash floods

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — 2.88 inches of rain were recorded from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at National Airport. That’s where the National Service measures the rain fall in the District. That’s also the most rain experienced at one point in the District since 1950.

“The storm was one in which you never thought would have happened here in the District,” said David Gadis, CEO of DC Water.

DC Fire & EMS responded to 46 water rescue calls throughout the afternoon. No one was severely injured and no one died. “It’s dangerous to walk in water that you can’t see,” said newly appointed Chief of DC Fire & EMS, John Donnelly.

#DCsBravest continue utilizing banana boat to check submerged vehicles in 600 block of Rhode Island Ave NE. Searches negative so far. pic.twitter.com/ecareQfDjR — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) September 10, 2020

As of noon Friday, the two dozen roads in the District that had closed for flooding have reopened. There is still rain damage in apartments, houses, and basements that flooded Thursday.

“The nine millions of gallons of capacity we built in the Bloomingdale area, it was filled by 1:06 p.m,” said Gadis. “This was just a massive storm. There was nothing more that we could do.”

For more information about contacting DC Water, click here.

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM