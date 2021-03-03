Morning house fire displaces 13 adults in DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Fire and EMS responded to a two-story house fire in the area of 500 block Shepherd St NW Wednesday morning.

Officials were able to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to neighboring houses. One firefighter suffered minor injuries and 13 adults were displaced from three homes officials say.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. Officials say a previous fire occurred at this location, both are under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

