More than 100 COVID-19 cases reported in DC in a single day

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — DC Health said 105 District residents tested positive for COVID-19 in a single day.

Data for Monday, October 5 brings the total number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began to 15,652. That’s the first time cases have been over 100 per day in several weeks. Recent data had been showing about 30-40 new positive cases a day.

This graph from DC Health shows COVID-19 data from September 4 to October 4 in the District.

DC Health has not said if the recent spike in single day cases is from a specific cluster or gathering.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported. 631 District residents have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

