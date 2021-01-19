More than 10 National Guard removed from D.C., Mayor Bowser weighs in

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Twelve United States National Guard members were removed from their posts in the Nation’s Capitol on Tuesday, January 19, after a vetting process by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The F.B.I. said the twelve members were security liabilities, due to ties with right-wing militia groups. At least two of the members also made extremist statements on social media or via text message specifically mentioning the January 20th Inauguration event.

At the January 19 press conference, District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser expressed her thoughts on the members having to be removed. She said, “When you have guardsmen and women coming from all over the country at this time, it is prudent to make sure they’re being vetted, and anyone who can not pledge allegiance to their mission, and maybe pulled by other views needs to be not only removed from this duty, but they need to be removed from the Guard.”

There was no direct threat to President-Elect Joe Biden.