WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The centerpiece of the Cherry Blossom Festival is, of course, the beautiful trees as blooms pop up across the city, but artwork and creativity are a big piece of the festival.

Artists from all over submit designs with hopes of winning the title of festival artist. While many are chosen for small projects during the nearly month-long event, only one artist will create all of the merchandise for the year.

This year, D.M.V. native Lea Craigie created the winning piece of art. She has also designed the poster art, mugs, t-shirts, kites and tote bags available at the festival. She also designed the cherry blossom-themed Metro cards, and in the fall, the Christmas ornament she designed will be released.

When asked about her art, Craigie said many of her pieces feature the tidal basin and cherry blossoms. That is no coincidence, as some of her earliest memories are in the area with her parents.

She said, “You name it, I have so many different deep ties to Washington, D.C., and I love it so much here. It means so much to me to get this.”

Craigie will also be creating art throughout the festival. On Saturday, March 26, she will be at the kite festival on the National Mall creating origami butterflies with the National Children’s Museum.