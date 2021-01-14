More on D.C. Inauguration preparation and plans

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — With one week until the 2021 Presidential Inauguration, the District of Columbia is hard at work to get everything in order, and that includes their local partners, such as WMATA and the National Park Service.

Unlike years past, the District is asking people not to travel to watch the Inauguration, due to recent safety concerns regarding recent protests as well as COVID-19. Because of this, the Metro System is not going to have special inauguration SmartTrip cards for people to purchase.

Additionally, there will be a total of 13 Metro stops that will be closed starting on Friday and Saturday, January 15 and 16, and running through the 21st. For more on the Metro service plans, click here.

While the Metro has published their Inauguration plans, all eyes are still on the National Park Service. In a Tweet Thursday, January 14, NPS cleared up some rumors regarding the status of the National Mall on Inauguration Day.



News reports that @NationalMallNPS will be closed to public for the Inauguration are not correct. We continue to work with @SecretService @BidenInaugural and @MayorBowser. We will announce plans once a decision is made. — NPS Press (@NPS_Press) January 14, 2021

In the meantime, more artists have been announcing that they will be performing at the Inauguration. Most recently, Lady Gaga announced that she will be performing the National Anthem.