More housing units open and breaking ground in Wards 5 and 6

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks about the District’s coronavirus response at a news conference, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Washington. The District of Columbia has issued a stay-home order for all residents as the number of positive infections from the new coronavirus continue to rise. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayor Muriel Bowser and other District officials celebrated getting closer to their goal of creating 36,000 new housing units by 2025, with a grand opening of one affordable housing community, and a groundbreaking for another housing unit.

Fortitude at Delta Towers, at 808 Bladensburg Road, NE, is the newest affordable housing community for Seniors in Ward 5. The 179-unit development is open for people 55 and older. It not only replaced existing units at Delta Towers, but added an additional 30 units.

“The Fortitude at Delta Towers shows what we can achieve with bold vision and unwavering commitment to a project we know will benefit our community,” said Mayor Bowser. “This beautiful building, which will provide affordable, permanent housing for our seniors, is important to ensuring more Washingtonians can continue to call our city home.”

The building includes a conference room, cafe lounge, laundry, fitness room, games lounge, clubroom, rooftop terrace, and exterior courtyard. “The Delta Housing Corporation has had a 40-year history of helping to create more affordable housing for seniors in the District,” said DHCD Director Polly Donaldson. “We are grateful for their eagerness to contribute to our goal of 12,000 affordable units by 2025 and call upon others to help us meet this goal as well.”

“I am grateful to my fellow sorors for building on our legacy at Delta Towers by developing a second Delta Housing project, Fortitude,” said Alice Davis, a founding board member of DHCDC. “Decent affordable housing for seniors is so critically needed in Washington, DC. It is a lifeline allowing for independence and autonomy for many seniors.”

In addition to Fortitude at Delta Towers, officials also broke ground for Northwest One’s Phase I in Ward 6. The development will include approximately 740 residential units, 518 of which will be affordable housing units and 22 permanent supportive housing units. Once completed, 211 of the affordable units will be reserved for former residents of Temple Courts Apartments and Golden Rule.

“Northwest One represents two major commitments we made to residents: investing more in affordable housing and fulfilling the goals of the New Communities Initiative,” said Mayor Bowser. “This was a community-led effort that helped move this project forward as we finally approach the finish line. We look forward to when the construction is done and when we can cut a ribbon and welcome former Temple Courts and Golden Rule residents back to the neighborhood.”

The development will be finished in three phases. In addition to housing, there will be services and retail spaces created. Phase one will create 220 total units, 150 of which will be affordable. The development will also include a large courtyard, grilling stations, club room, fitness center, and children’s playroom.