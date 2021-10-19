More details emerge following officer-involved shooting

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — More details following an officer-involved shooting that took place Monday afternoon have emerged.

Police were in the Congress Heights neighborhood serving a temporary protection order to 30-year-old Deandre Johnson when the shooting took place. On Saturday night, Johnson allegedly placed a gun to a woman’s head and threatened her. Police Chief Robert Contee said that there is a history of domestic violence between the two.

While officers issued the protective order, they also began to arrest Johnson for the prior incident. While being handcuffed, Johnson began to struggle and officers reported that he grabbed one of their guns while in its holster.

Chief Contee says the incident was very short, happening in the course of a minute.

There was an issue with one body-worn camera during the incident.