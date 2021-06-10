Mobile vaccination pod opens in Ward 5

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia officials opened a new mobile vaccination pod in Ward 5’s Fort Totten on Thursday, June 10.

The vaccination pod has four rooms inside that can take in and vaccinate 200 people every four hours. This means the site has the capacity to vaccinate 400 people each day.

While the pod is currently at Mary’s Center Fort Totten Clinic, the city is working on plans to have it moved around the city in the coming months.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said, “The world is now set up for people who are vaccinated, so if you are not vaccinated, you are putting yourself at great risk, and you are not doing everything you can do to help our little ones who are not eligible for vaccination yet.”

The District is on track to meet President Joe Biden’s goal of 70 percent of residents vaccinated by July 4, but Mayor Bowser hopes to exceed that goal.