Mobile clinic visits Southeast residents for checkups, coronavirus testing

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The District of Columbia Housing Authority, the United Medical Center, and the George Washington School of Nursing are bringing general health screenings and coronavirus testing to Southeast residents’ doorsteps.

“We’re not just a one-stop-shop of creating housing,” said DCHA Executive Director Tyrone Garrett. “Although that is our main mission, there are so many other pieces of the puzzle that go along with what we do on a daily basis so it’s very important for us to try and touch all the points of an individual of or family’s life.”

The UMC Mobile Health Unit, or mobile clinic, is visiting several DCHA neighborhoods in Wards 6, 7, and 8 on Mondays and Tuesdays. Garrett hopes it will eliminate barriers to access to medical care.

“Whether it’s the distance to get there, whether they’re not being encouraged to go; whatever it may be, I want to eliminate all those barriers to regular assessments and checkups,” Garrett said. DCHA and UMC thought of the idea before the pandemic, but couldn’t secure enough funding. Now, it’s being made possible by coronavirus relief through the CARES Act and additional relief funding UMC secured. With GW in the picture, Garrett hopes they can keep the program going as long as possible.

“It didn’t come out of any survey that we did or anything like that,” Garrett said. “I think it was just a natural intuition that this is something that a community like we serve actually needs. Sometimes it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out what people need.”