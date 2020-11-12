“Million MAGA March” coming to the Nation’s Capital

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — One week after 2020 Election Day, demonstrations are still being planned for the Nation’s Capital.

All eyes are looking to the weekend, as conservative groups and Trump supporters are making their way to the District for the “Million MAGA March.”

3 days…



Spread to social media, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit… Donald J Trump took a stand for America, now we need to take a stand for Donald J Trump! #MillionMagaMarch #StopTheSteal #MagaMarch #StopTheStealCaravan pic.twitter.com/VQsG9hbip2 — Million Maga March (@MilionMagaMarch) November 12, 2020

According to posts on social media, the group will be meeting on Saturday, November 14, at noon at Freedom Plaza. During the protest, the group plans to march from the Supreme Court to the White House. The focus of the demonstration is to “Stop the Steal” of the election.

With the news of conservative group arrivals in the District, counter-protests have been planned as well at Black Lives Matter Plaza.

The Metropolitan Police Department is also making plans for the demonstrations. On Wednesday evening, D.C. Police released plans for no parking zones in and around the downtown area. Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a press conference, “Our Police Chief will have a similar posture this weekend as he did last week, and we will be there to support peaceful exercise of First Amendment demonstrations.”

FYI: From Friday, November 13, 2020, to Sunday, November 15, 2020, multiple First Amendment demonstrations are scheduled to occur in the District of Columbia

For more details on Times, Street Closures, Emergency No Parking: https://t.co/bfWXiKQW3w — DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) November 12, 2020

MPD also noted a reminder of gun laws in the District, as some groups are known to practice their right to bear arms while showing support for the President.

The mayor said that right now, she stands by her recommendation to local business owners to remove boards surrounding their businesses.