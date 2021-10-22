Metrorail service will be delayed through at least Halloween

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metrorail service will be operating at the current delayed schedule through at least the end of October, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority General Manager and Chief Executive Officer, Paul Wiedefeld. There is also no timeline for when the 7000s series rail cars will return to service.
Wiedefeld encourages riders to use Metrobus when practical and available to them. Those choosing to continue using Metrorail can expect about 15 minutes of wait-times between trains, according to Wiedefeld.
The change in service came about after a Blue Line train derailed in Northern Virginia. This led to 60 percent of the fleet being pulled for safety inspections and investigations by the National Transportation Safety Board.
The investigation by the NTSB is ongoing. Officials with WMATA could not comment on the investigation.