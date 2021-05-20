Metropolitan Police seeking help in finding vehicle of interest following homicide

Washington-DC
Posted: / Updated:

Image courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle of interest following a homicide that took place on Wednesday, May 19 in Southeast.

Police said they responded to the 1800 block of Q street around 10:09 p.m. for gunshots. After they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. D.C. Fire and EMS transported her to a hospital, where she succumbed to her wounds.

Image courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police identified the victim as 65-year-old Ella-Mae Neal of Southeast.

The vehicle’s image was caught on a nearby surveillance camera. MPD asks anyone with information to call them at 202-727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Meet the Team

Anna Wiernicki

Alexandra Limon

Morgan Wright

Raquel Martin

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories