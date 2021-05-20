Metropolitan Police seeking help in finding vehicle of interest following homicide

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle of interest following a homicide that took place on Wednesday, May 19 in Southeast.

Police said they responded to the 1800 block of Q street around 10:09 p.m. for gunshots. After they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. D.C. Fire and EMS transported her to a hospital, where she succumbed to her wounds.

Image courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police identified the victim as 65-year-old Ella-Mae Neal of Southeast.

The vehicle’s image was caught on a nearby surveillance camera. MPD asks anyone with information to call them at 202-727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411.