Metropolitan Police seek vehicle in connection to an assault

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – Metropolitan police are asking for public help to locate a vehicle connected to an assault with a dangerous weapon in Washington, DC.

Police said the vehicle was allegedly used during a shooting in the 4600 block of South Capitol St, SW in D.C.

Police said they heard gunshots and responded to the scene where they located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle has been described as a newer-model white SUV. Anyone with information is asked to call the police.