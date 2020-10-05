Metropolitan Police search for escaped prisoner

WASHINGTON DC (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department needs the public’s help in locating an escaped prisoner.

According to a news release, 27-year-old Bernard Coleman III escaped from St. Elizabeth’s Hospital on Sunday, October 4.

Coleman is awaiting for sentencing for first-degree murder.

Anyone with information on Coleman’s whereabouts is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. 

Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

